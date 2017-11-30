What the papers say – November 30

Donald Trump has made the front pages of the UK’s newspapers again after sharing anti-Muslim videos posted online by the deputy leader of the far-right group Britain First.

Like most of the papers, The Telegraph reports on the response by Prime Minster Theresa May, whose official spokesman said the president had been “wrong” to share the posts with his 43.6 million followers.

The paper says pressure is now mounting on Number 10 to cancel the president’s state visit invitation.

The paper also reports that Brexit negotiators are “close to a breakthrough” over the Northern Ireland border.

Tomorrow's front page: Britain close to Irish border deal #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/TXTFiYlIqz — The Times of London (@thetimes) November 29, 2017

The same picture of Mr Praljak, who claimed to have drunk poison from a bottle while in the courtroom, appears in The Independent, which also says Mrs May’s ties with Mr Trump are “under intense pressure”.

Advertising

The Financial Times says Mr Trump was “rebuked” by Downing Street for his retweets while also leading on the resignation on London Stock Exchange chief Xavier Rolet after nine years.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition for November 30https://t.co/iB2qYAnmVI pic.twitter.com/ZjgPQZYbFh — Financial Times (@FT) November 29, 2017

Sticking with Brexit, The Guardian says some Tory MPs are prepared to vote against the Government over the final ‘divorce’ bill if it does not include good trade terms and also reports on Mr Trump’s latest missive.

Advertising

Meanwhile, many of the tabloids lead on Russell murders of 1996. The Daily Mirror reports on claims that serial killer Levi Bellfield allegedly confessed to the murders of Lin Russell and her daughter Megan, six, in Kent, more than a decade ago.

Stone, 57, is serving three life sentences for the deaths but has always maintained his innocence.