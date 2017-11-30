Warning of plunging temperatures as snow falls in parts of UK

Parts of the country have had a dusting of snow as forecasters warn of possible disruption and plunging temperatures.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for icy patches and snow covering swathes of the eastern coast of England and northern Scotland and for ice in western Wales, Cornwall and much of Northern Ireland.

Police forces across the country have also issued warnings to drivers to beware of icy roads.

(PA Graphics)

The weather warning for the eastern UK said: “Wintry showers will bring an additional hazard and may lead to 2cm to 5cm of snow accumulating on ground above 100m, primarily over northern Scotland and north-east England.

“Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

Nineteen schools in Aberdeenshire have been closed due to the weather while others are partially closed.

Helen Roberts, a Met Office forecaster, said central parts of England will see cold autumn sunshine, with wintry showers most likely in eastern and northern parts of the UK.

Advertising

It's a #cold, #frosty and #icy start this morning with some #snow around. Temperatures last night fell as low as -5 °C but here's a look at how cold it is right now pic.twitter.com/yhMQ8s3rqH — Met Office (@metoffice) November 30, 2017

She said: “As the showers push further inland by this afternoon and this evening, we could see them pushing as far inland as the Midlands, and it could turn to sleet and snow.

“There could be an accumulation but probably not a lot, like the North York Moors, where we have already got a few centimetres. Otherwise it will feel cold, with temperatures in the low to mid single figures.

“With the wind chill factor particularly it will feel quite a lot colder in some places. It will definitely feel sub-zero and a temperature of 3C could feel more like minus 3C.”

Advertising

(PA Graphics)

Ms Roberts said it was “not impossible” for the sleet and snow to reach northern and north-eastern parts of London on Thursday evening but added: “It would be fleeting and it would not settle.”

She added that Thursday night going into Friday could be the coldest of the season so far, with the mercury potentially sinking below the minus 6.3C recorded in Topcliffe, North Yorkshire, on November 25.

She said: “It could well fall below that to make it the coldest of the autumn. It would be isolated and more widely temperatures are likely to be between minus 4C and 2C so it will be a frosty start and there will be icy stretches.

Meteorological #winter starts tomorrow but it's the coldest day of the week today! #Ice and #snow in places so take care out there ❄️ pic.twitter.com/dvWOAf6nZF — Met Office (@metoffice) November 30, 2017

“We are likely to see further warnings for ice tonight.”

Residents in the North East shared video of the snowfall on social media.

Among them was Twitter user Woody, who posted a short clip of a car park with vehicles covered in snow.