US ambassador’s Q&A flooded with anti-Trump tweets

The US ambassador to the UK had a Twitter Q&A overtaken by furious users attacking President Donald Trump for retweeting far-right videos.

Robert Wood “Woody” Johnson IV, 70, had hoped for questions about settling into British life and his priorities as ambassador when he opened up the #AskWoody hashtag on Tuesday.

Next month I'll answer your questions live about life in the UK, becoming Ambassador, and the U.S.-UK relationship. Make sure to ask me your question using #AskWoody pic.twitter.com/AcMOq9Aykd — Ambassador Johnson (@USAmbUK) November 28, 2017

But the next day Mr Trump caused widespread outrage by retweeting three posts by Britain First deputy leader Jayda Fransen to 43.6 million followers, including footage from the Netherlands purporting to show a Muslim migrant attacking a man on crutches.

Mr Trump’s man in London – who took up his post two months ago – was inundated with scathing attacks on the US leader.

Apparently the US ambassador to the UK wants our questions about the US-UK relationship. I'd like to #AskWoody why his President is promoting fascism in this country. https://t.co/gggQPqPE8b — Patrick Harvie ?? (@patrickharvie) November 29, 2017

Capturing the general flavour of most responses, one user said: “What is your view of a US President retweeting and legitimising a far-right hate group whose leaders have been charged and convicted for hate crimes in the UK?”

Mr Johnson, the billionaire owner of the New York Jets American football team tweeted: “I have relayed your concerns to Washington” on Thursday morning.

I wanted you to #AskWoody. Thank you for your questions and feedback. I have relayed your concerns to Washington. The U.S. & UK have a long history of speaking frankly with each other, as all close friends do. Our relationship is strong, vital and enduring. — Ambassador Johnson (@USAmbUK) November 30, 2017

The long-time Republican Party fundraiser will answer selected questions live on Periscope next week, the US embassy in London said.

When setting the Q&A up Mr Johnson said: “I think it’s important to get all the points of view that you can and find out what people are thinking across this country.”

The ambassador, who has known Mr Trump for years, previously remarked of the American leader in a speech in September: “When you get to know him, you’ll like him.”