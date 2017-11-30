Speedboat accident woman begs for return of prosthetic limbs stolen from car

A woman who lost a leg in a speedboat accident that killed her husband and daughter has begged for her prosthetic limbs to be returned after they were stolen from her car.

Personal trainer Victoria Milligan, 45, is unable to work or exercise after her running blade was stolen by thieves on mopeds in west London on Sunday.

The artificial limb was taken with two other prosthetics, worth a total of £30,000, in a grey suitcase on the back seat of the car.

Police appeal for information after woman’s prosthetic legs stolen from her car https://t.co/H2ZT1jAbtz pic.twitter.com/uST1tIdgSr — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 30, 2017

Mrs Milligan lost a leg in a speedboat accident which killed her TV executive husband Nick, 51, and eight-year-old daughter Emily in 2013.

“I want to appeal to the thieves – I really need to get my legs back,” she said. “They’re of no use to them whatsoever and have no resale value. They would have opened the bag up and had the shock of their lives – I just hope they dump them somewhere.

“They’re not going to fit anyone else, they’re very expensive but are totally useless to anyone but me. I can’t really work or exercise, I’ve got my everyday leg but it’s nothing compared to my blade. It’s so frustrating – it takes three months to have them remade. I’m really hoping someone might find them somewhere or hand them in somehow.”

Victoria Milligan (David Parry/PA)

The artificial limbs were in a light grey Eastpak wheelie suitcase which was stolen with another bag containing a laptop and clothing.

Two men on mopeds reportedly smashed the windows of Mrs Milligan’s car on Michael Road, Fulham, while she was in a nearby restaurant.

Police have appealed for anyone who saw what happened to come forward.

Inspector Darren Desa described the theft as “heinous” and added: “I would also appeal to anyone who knows where the prosthetic legs are to do the right thing and hand them in to police or inform police where they are. They are of no use to anyone but the victim.”

Mr Milligan, who was managing director of Sky’s advertising sales division Sky Media, died with his daughter in Cornwall’s Camel Estuary on May 5 2013.

The family of six were thrown into the water by the sharply turning speedboat which then circled dozens of times at high speed and hit them. The surviving children were also injured.

Anyone with information can call the Metropolitan Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.