Advertising
Ministers ‘broke promise’ over disability benefit cuts
The comments came as Work and Pensions Secretary David Gauke outlined further details about the flagship strategy.
Labour has accused the Government of breaking its promise to soften the impact of controversial disability benefits cuts.
Shadow disabilities minister Marsha De Cordova said cuts to Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) were only justified through “an effective work and health programme”.
Her comments came as Work and Pensions Secretary David Gauke outlined further details about the flagship strategy, which has pledged to help get a million more disabled people into work over the next decade.
Theresa May said the strategy shows the Government is “determined to break down the barriers to employment facing disabled people”.
Ms De Cordova, responding to a statement from Mr Gauke in the Commons, said: “You will remember when the Government cut £1,500 a year from disabled people through slashing the Employment and Support Allowance.
“This was justified through an effective work and health programme.
“Today’s statement is clear evidence that they have broken this promise.”
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.