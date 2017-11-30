Ministers ‘broke promise’ over disability benefit cuts

Labour has accused the Government of breaking its promise to soften the impact of controversial disability benefits cuts.

Shadow disabilities minister Marsha De Cordova said cuts to Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) were only justified through “an effective work and health programme”.

We’ve announced how we aim to help a million more disabled people into work by 2027 https://t.co/UqKLdGqd2l #workandhealth pic.twitter.com/3RUBWtolpg — DWP Press Office (@dwppressoffice) November 30, 2017

Her comments came as Work and Pensions Secretary David Gauke outlined further details about the flagship strategy, which has pledged to help get a million more disabled people into work over the next decade.

Theresa May said the strategy shows the Government is “determined to break down the barriers to employment facing disabled people”.

If Government really cared about disabled people they would end austerity now – @Debbie_abrahams https://t.co/2bY399tw7E — Labour Press Team (@labourpress) November 30, 2017

Ms De Cordova, responding to a statement from Mr Gauke in the Commons, said: “You will remember when the Government cut £1,500 a year from disabled people through slashing the Employment and Support Allowance.

“This was justified through an effective work and health programme.

"Today's publication needs to lead to swift action to make this a reality" – Scope responds to new Government disability employment plans: https://t.co/zto5URrAsS — Scope (@scope) November 30, 2017

“Today’s statement is clear evidence that they have broken this promise.”