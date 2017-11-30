Penny Mordaunt launches drive to help disabled in developing countries

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt has set out plans to help disabled people in the world’s poorest countries achieve their full potential.

In her first speech since her appointment earlier this month, she announced the UK is to bring together governments, charities and technology companies in a global disability summit in summer 2018.

Ms Mordaunt, who was previously the minister for disabled people, said the gathering in London would highlight the role innovation and technology can play in transforming the lives of people living with disabilities.

“They are, for example, missing out on school and the chance to work,” she said.

“Discrimination is unacceptable in today’s society.

For too long disability has been neglected. #UKaid is making people with disabilities a priority. Next year we will host our first ever Global Disability Summit to make lasting change #LeaveNoOneBehind #IDPD https://t.co/ZMoNlbHAvU pic.twitter.com/a0xENO4GON — DFID (@DFID_UK) November 30, 2017

“I want us all to act now and break down the barriers people with all disabilities face in their everyday lives, so they are not short-changed on opportunities to use their entrepreneurial spirit to help their countries prosper.”

Ms Mordaunt was appointed International Development Secretary following the resignation of Priti Patel over her unauthorised meetings with senior Israelis.