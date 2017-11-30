Advertising
In video: William shows off ice hockey skills during Finland charity visit
The event came on the first day of his two-day official visit to Finland.
The Duke of Cambridge revealed he is a slapshot hotshot when he showed off his ice hockey skills in a Helsinki ice rink.
When William was challenged to take on a goalie during a visit to a welfare charity, using sport to help boys at risk of being excluded from school, he did not need to be asked twice.
