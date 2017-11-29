What the papers say – November 29

Royal wedding fever continues and Harry’s bride-to-be is firmly in the spotlight upon the news that the American actress will become a British citizen before marrying the prince.

The Daily Mirror leads with a very smiley picture of the couple with the imaginative headline “I’m thrilled to Brits”. The paper also reports on some of the finer details of the spring 2018 wedding, which is set to be a “low-key” affair at Windsor Castle.

A similar picture of a beaming Ms Markle features in The Sun and has the headline “Here comes the Brit”. It too reveals the location of the wedding and how the 36-year-old will take the citizenship test in “due course”.

Ex-Coronation Street actor Bruno Langley also features on the front page after being given a community order at Manchester Magistrates’ Court for sexually assaulting women in a club while drunk.

Tomorrow's front page: Royal wedding fever pic.twitter.com/3aixnBANkb — The Sun (@TheSun) November 28, 2017

The Daily Mail has unearthed a picture of a 15-year-old Ms Markle posing outside Buckingham Palace. In its only story of the front page, it reports that her royal duties are to begin on Friday with a visit to Nottingham.

Advertising

The Daily Telegraph carries a picture of Ms Markle and friend Violet von Westenholz, who is rumoured to be the mutual friend who set up the couple 16 months ago.

Aside from the Big Day, Brexit doesn’t escape the front page either, with the Telegraph saying an apparent deal has been reached on the Brexit bill. It says negotiators on both sides have reportedly reached an agreement-in-principle “over the EU’s demand for a 60 billion euro (£53 billion) settlement”.

The Times, however, says fashion designer Misha Nonoo is the rumoured matchmaker, while also reporting on the Britain’s potential bill to leave the EU. It also leads on the UK’s highest paid vice-chancellor Dame Glynis Breakwell, who it says is stepping down from her University of Bath position with a “six-figure golden goodbye”.

Advertising

Wednesday's TIMES: Britain to pay EU bills for decades #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/BUVmAj6073 — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) November 28, 2017

The Financial Times also leads on Brexit and the so-called divorce bill, saying Britain has “bowed” to EU demands in a bid to break the talks deadlock.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition for November 29https://t.co/inBCfPzptQ pic.twitter.com/zQJ3kzJKlS — Financial Times (@FT) November 28, 2017

The Metro reports on the same story. It says the reported deal could cost taxpayers £90 million, while the Independent says the talks have seen the “two sides’ stances begin to align over the ‘methodology’ for calculating the settlement”.