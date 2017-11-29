Police probing England cricketer Ben Stokes nightclub incident pass file to CPS

Detectives investigating an incident outside a nightclub involving cricketer Ben Stokes have passed a file to the Crown Prosecution Service for a decision on charging.

The 26-year-old Durham all-rounder – who is suspended from playing for England by the ECB – is currently in New Zealand after flying to Christchurch to see his extended family.

Avon and Somerset Police said: “We are now in a position to provide an update on our investigation into a disorder in Bristol which happened during the early hours of Monday September 25.

Here's an update on our investigation into a disorder on Queens Road, Bristol on 25 September. pic.twitter.com/FXPt4xR3D4 — Avon&Somerset Police (@ASPolice) November 29, 2017

“A 27-year-old man suffered a fractured eye socket in the incident on Queens Road, Clifton. A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and was later released under investigation.

“Three other men, aged 26, 27 and 28, have all voluntarily attended police stations for interview. Today we have passed a file to the Crown Prosecution Service and are now seeking charging advice.”

While his England teammates are preparing for this week’s inaugural day-night Ashes Test, already 1-0 down after their 10-wicket defeat in Brisbane, Stokes is thought to be discussing a deal to play for Canterbury Kings.

He has not been ruled out of the five-Test series but the England and Wales Cricket Board will not consider him for selection until further notice.

Advertising

Stokes was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm following a disturbance in the Clifton Triangle area of Bristol and later released under investigation. England teammate Alex Hales, 28, voluntarily attended a police interview.

It was previously reported that Stokes was defending two gay men from homophobic abuse when he was arrested.

Kai Barry, 26, and Billy O’Connell, 20, said in an interview with The Sun newspaper that Stokes came to their aid by standing up to people who were abusing them.

Mr Barry and Mr O’Connell claimed they met the all-rounder and Hales in a nightclub and had no idea they were cricketers.

The England and Wales Cricket Board later announced the pair were suspended from future international matches until further notice.

Representatives of Stokes said the cricketer will offer a full explanation of the incident “when the time is right”.