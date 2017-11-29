North Korea’s ambassador summoned to Foreign Office after missile test

North Korea’s ambassador to London has been summoned to the Foreign Office following Pyongyang’s latest ballistic missile test.

Foreign Office Minister Mark Field said he had made clear Britain’s condemnation of the regime’s actions.

“North Korea claims it wants to bring security and prosperity to its people. But its actions are creating only insecurity and deepening its isolation,” Mr Field said.

“The UK will continue to work with our partners and allies for a diplomatic solution. I urge the regime to abandon its illegal pursuit of nuclear and ballistic missiles and return to dialogue.”

(PA Graphics)

The summons followed the test-firing of a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could put Washington and the entire eastern coast of the US in range.

The launch abruptly ended a 10-week pause in its weapons testing programme by the regime of Kim Jong Un.

North Korean television said it had successfully fired what it called the Hwasong-15, a new nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile that was “significantly more” powerful than any it had previously tested.

The announcement prompted a threat of new sanctions from US President Donald Trump.

Just spoke to President XI JINPING of China concerning the provocative actions of North Korea. Additional major sanctions will be imposed on North Korea today. This situation will be handled! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

Mr Trump also urged China “to use all available levers” to convince its ally to “return to the path of denuclearisation”.

In a tweet, he said that he had spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about “the provocative actions” of North Korea.

He added: “Additional major sanctions will be imposed on North Korea today. This situation will be handled!”