Duchess of Cambridge arrives at school to boost gardening campaign

The Duchess of Cambridge has arrived at a school to celebrate its gardening successes.

Kate is visiting the Robin Hood Primary School in south-west London to see its work with the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) campaign for school gardening.

Today The Duchess of Cambridge is visiting Robin Hood Primary School to celebrate 10 years of the Royal Horticultural Society (@The_RHS) Campaign for School Gardening. pic.twitter.com/nrmVbOUGbT — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 29, 2017

The @RHSSchools programme provides children with gardening opportunities to enhance their skills & boost development. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 29, 2017

The initiative, now marking 10 years, inspires and supports schools to provide children with gardening opportunities to enhance their skills and boost their development.

Kate, dressed down in trousers, jacket and boots, is believed to be a keen gardener herself.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Robin Hood Primary School in London (Yui Mok/PA)

On Tuesday, the duchess said she was “absolutely thrilled” to learn of her brother-in-law Prince Harry’s engagement to Meghan Markle.