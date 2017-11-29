Advertising
Duchess of Cambridge arrives at school to boost gardening campaign
Kate, dressed down in trousers, jacket and boots, is believed to be a keen gardener herself.
The Duchess of Cambridge has arrived at a school to celebrate its gardening successes.
Kate is visiting the Robin Hood Primary School in south-west London to see its work with the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) campaign for school gardening.
The initiative, now marking 10 years, inspires and supports schools to provide children with gardening opportunities to enhance their skills and boost their development.
Kate, dressed down in trousers, jacket and boots, is believed to be a keen gardener herself.
On Tuesday, the duchess said she was “absolutely thrilled” to learn of her brother-in-law Prince Harry’s engagement to Meghan Markle.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.