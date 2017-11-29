Menu

Boy, 15, charged over deaths of five people in ‘catastrophic’ car crash

UK News | Published:

The teenager is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Floral tributes near the scene of the crash in Stonegate Road, Leeds

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with causing the deaths of five people when a car crashed into a tree in Leeds.

Three children and two men, who were all travelling in the same car, were killed in the “catastrophic” crash in a suburban street on Saturday night.

West Yorkshire Police said the suspect would appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning, charged with five counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

The victims have been named as Ellis Thornton-Kimmitt, 12, his brother, Elliot Thornton-Kimmitt, 14, Darnell Harte, 15, Robbie Meerun, 24, and Anthony Armour, also 24.

