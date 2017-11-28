What the papers say – November 28

It was the news royal watchers had been waiting for – after days of mounting speculation from the papers, Prince Harry finally confirmed his engagement to American actress Meghan Markle.

Unsurprisingly, the happy couple feature on nearly all of Tuesday’s front pages, with Ms Markle showing off the diamond ring Harry designed for her.

The Daily Mail carries a photo of the couple during a photo shoot in the Sunken Garden in the grounds of Kensington Palace, as they both beam and wave at the waiting photographers.

The paper picks out one of Harry’s quotes from the couple’s first interview together, in which he confessed: “The stars were all aligned… this beautiful woman just fell into my life.”

The same quote is picked up by the Daily Mirror, with a headline which simply reads: “She just tripped and fell into my life.”

The Daily Telegraph devotes its entire front page to a photo of the couple which captures them sharing an intimate moment as they gaze at each other with a smile and a laugh.

The paper picks up on Harry’s joke in the ensuing interview that the Queen’s corgis took to Ms Markle instantly.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph, a Royal engagement special

It will be a “royal wedding like no other”, predicts the i, while the Daily Express labels an image of the pair as “The Look of Love”.

Meanwhile, both The Times and The Guardian feature pictures of Harry and Meghan, but lead on other stories.

– Prince Harry: ‘All the stars were aligned’

– Prince Harry: 'All the stars were aligned'

– Moderates forced out by hard left in Labour purge

And The Guardian reports on MPs’ fury over Government reports on the impact of Brexit on 58 industrial sectors being heavily edited before being handed to a select committee.