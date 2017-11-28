We’ll always be together as a team, says Harry of his bride-to-be

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have vowed to work together as a team when they embark on life as a married royal couple.

The newly-engaged pair shared their love story, with Harry declaring “the stars were aligned” when he fell for the American actress.

Downing Street has said there are “no plans” for an extra Bank Holiday to mark the nuptials.



The couple gave an insight into their 16-month romance in their first television interview, and described how they met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend.

Ms Markle told how she could not wait to say “yes” to the prince when Harry got down on one knee a few weeks ago as they cooked a roast chicken dinner at his home, Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

Indicating the depths of his feeling for his bride-to-be, Prince Harry said: “The fact that I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly was sort of confirmation to me that everything, all the stars were aligned, everything was just perfect.

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

“It was this beautiful woman just sort of literally tripped and fell into my life, I fell into her life.”

A few months into the relationship, Harry said he had to have “some pretty frank conversations” with Meghan about how her life may change when she entered the royal family.

He added: “But I know that at the end of the day she chooses me, and I choose her, and therefore whatever we have to tackle together or individually we’ll always be us together as a team, so I think she’s capable… she’s capable of anything.”

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness. https://t.co/aAJ23uSbao — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 27, 2017

The couple told the BBC’s Mishal Husain how Ms Markle had met the Queen twice, an individual she described as an “incredible woman”.

The former Suits star was also a big hit with the Queen’s beloved corgis, with the prince joking: “I’ve spent the last 33 years being barked at; this one walks in, absolutely nothing…”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said of the engagement:

'We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to

know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.' — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

The prince praised the support of the pair’s families and said he believed his bride-to be and mother Diana, Princess of Wales, would “be thick as thieves, without question”.

Ms Markle’s engagement ring features diamonds from Diana’s personal collection, and a stone from one of their favourite places, Botswana.

Meghan Markle’s engagement ring (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Ms Markle will become an HRH and a senior royal after marrying Harry and joining the Windsors, and is expected to become a duchess, as Kate Middleton did when she became the Duchess of Cambridge after saying her vows in 2011.

Kate will make her first appearance since news of her brother-in-law’s engagement was announced on Tuesday, as she visits the Foundling Museum in London.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are due to visit the Potteries Museum in Stoke-on-Trent.