Lucky Lotto player claims £18m jackpot

A Lotto player has staked a claim on an £18.1 million jackpot.

National Lottery operator Camelot said it had received a claim for the draw on November 18, which was won by a single ticket-holder.

The prize will be paid out at a ticket validation appointment, and the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to share the news publicly.

BREAKING NEWS – Our £18.1M #Lotto jackpot from the draw on Saturday 18th November has been claimed by one lucky ticket-holder!! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/jmGXFtN6uf — The National Lottery (@TNLUK) November 28, 2017

Camelot said there would be no information given out on the ticket-holder, including if it is an individual or syndicate or where the ticket was bought, unless the winner decides to go public.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “It’s been an amazing year for Lotto players with numerous giant jackpots won.

“We look forward to helping this ticket-holder settle into their new millionaire lifestyle.

“I’ll ensure we have a glass of ice cold champagne ready to toast their life-changing win.”

Winning Lotto ticket-holders this year have banked £21 million in June, £19.1 million in March, £16.9 million in September, £14.4 million in August and £12.7 million in July.

Including the draw on November 25, a total of 26 tickets have banked a share of the Lotto jackpot this year.