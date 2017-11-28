Kate’s uncle fined £5,000 for ‘left hook’ on wife

The Duchess of Cambridge’s uncle has been fined £5,000 and given a community order after admitting assaulting his wife in a drunken argument in which she accused him of taking drugs.

Gary Goldsmith, 52, knocked Julie-Ann Goldsmith to the ground outside their home in Wimpole Street, central London, at around 1.20am on October 13 this year.

He was sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to one count of assault by beating.

Gary Goldsmith with his daughter Tallulah. (Justin Tallis/PA)

Sentencing him, Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot described him as being a “nasty drunk”, adding: “You were making your way by taxi.

“Both had been drinking and the taxi driver listened as you argued. Your wife accused you of taking drugs and leaving her alone for most of the evening.

“You called her a nothing and whore.”

Goldsmith was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 20 sessions of a rehabilitation order requirement.

He was also fined £5,000 and ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge, and £85 towards prosecution costs.

He attended both Pippa and Kate’s weddings. (Adam Davy/PA)

Previously prosecutor Kate Shilton told the court Mrs Goldsmith was knocked to the ground after her husband threw what was described by their taxi driver, Daniel Shepherd, as a “left hook”.

In a victim impact statement, Mrs Goldsmith said she had been left feeling “extremely anxious and very stressed, and suffering panic attacks”.

The court heard that she has also lost her confidence, and only leaves the house to walk the dogs and to go to work and food shopping.

Goldsmith is the younger brother of the Duchess of Cambridge’s mother, Carole Middleton, and attended the weddings of both Kate and her sister Pippa.