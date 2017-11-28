Dame Glynis Breakwell to quit University of Bath role amid furore over pay deal

The UK’s highest paid vice-chancellor is retiring from the University of Bath amid criticism over the institution’s handling of senior staff pay.

Dame Glynis Breakwell, who earned £451,000 in 2015/16, including benefits, is stepping down from the position in August after 17 years.

Last week Dame Glynis narrowly survived a no confidence vote, in a secret ballot of the university’s senate, which oversees the institution’s academic work.

The university announced her plans to take a sabbatical “to further her academic research” before she formally retires in February 2019.

VC Prof Dame Glynis Breakwell, has decided to retire at the end of the academic year on 31 Aug 2018, then take a sabbatical to further her academic research for a semester. This timeframe will enable an orderly transition as Uni starts search for a new VC https://t.co/0y7zlRKiaB — University of Bath (@UniofBath) November 28, 2017

The embattled vice-chancellor, who has held the role for a third of the university’s lifetime, said she will continue to serve the institution until she stands down.

She said: “During that time (in post), I have served the university to the best of my ability and will continue to do so until the day I leave office.

“Since 2001 the university has changed dramatically. It has almost tripled in size and is now among the top universities in the UK. It has had many great achievements in its first 51 years and it will go on to be even greater.

“Over the next few months, I hope to have occasions to thank the many friends and colleagues who have made this possible during my time here.”

Paying tribute to Dame Glynis, Thomas Sheppard of the university’s governing body, said she had given “outstanding service to the University of Bath, which has seen the University’s national and international profile grow enormously under her leadership”.

He added: “She will continue to contribute to that ongoing success during her remaining months and through her academic work during her sabbatical.

“This is the time for the University community as a whole to come together to face the opportunities and challenges of the future.”