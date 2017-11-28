Boris Johnson urges North Korea to ‘change course’ after missile test

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has called on North Korea to “change course”, after the secretive state launched what the US said was an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The launch of what may be Pyongyang’s longest-range missile so far brought an end to a 10-week pause in North Korea’s programme of weapons testing, in a move likely to escalate tensions which are already running high.

Responding to the launch, US President Donald Trump said the United States will “take care of it”, telling reporters: “It is a situation that we will handle.”

Another illegal missile launch from DPRK. This is not the path to security and prosperity for the North Korean people. DPRK regime must change course — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 28, 2017

Mr Johnson said: “Another illegal missile launch from DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea).

“This is not the path to security and prosperity for the North Korean people. DPRK regime must change course.”

In Washington, a Pentagon spokesman said the missile travelled about 620 miles before landing in the sea less than 200 nautical miles from the coast of Japan.

Japan said the flight took some 53 minutes.

South Korea responded with shorter-range missile tests of its own.