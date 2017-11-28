America’s loss is our gain, Camilla says after Harry and Meghan engagement news

The Duchess of Cornwall has said “America’s loss is our gain” following the announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement.

Speaking during a visit with the Prince of Wales to Stoke-on-Trent on Tuesday, Camilla said the royal family was “absolutely thrilled” by the news, formally unveiled on Monday, of the forthcoming wedding.

She said: “It’s brilliant (news) and as I said, America’s loss is our gain. We are all absolutely delighted.

“Sometimes, you know, in a climate where we are surrounded by a lot of bad news, it’s a real joy to have a bit of good news for once. As I said before, we are delighted.”