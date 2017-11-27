What the papers say – November 27

From proposed Army cuts to fears over junior doctors being left in charge of A&E, it is a mixed bag of news making the front pages on Monday.

The paper reports that the medical regulator believes inexperienced young doctors are too often being left to run A&E and other hospital units, and are looking after patients alone whose conditions they are not qualified to treat.

Sticking with the health theme, the Daily Mail carries an investigation which reportedly found that “cut-price” technicians were being sent to 999 calls instead of paramedics.

The paper says they are being dispatched to hundreds of thousands of serious emergencies, including heart attacks and seizures, as revealed by Freedom of Information requests.

The Daily Telegraph says the Armed Forces are losing out on funding as cash is being earmarked for fighting cyber attacks instead.

The paper says new Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson is set for a “showdown meeting” with Philip Hammond this week in the wake of growing anger among Tory MPs about the scale of possible cuts.

The Daily Mirror leads on claims Russian cyber units are spreading “false or misleading” information on social media to destabilise the UK, including by trying to create distrust over flu jabs or MMR vaccines.

Elsewhere, the Independent reports that black and ethnic minority children account for more than a quarter of all child arrests in England and Wales, while the Daily Express claims Britain is facing a “big freeze” which is set to last a month.