The Prince of Wales has announced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement. While we wait for a first glimpse them as a bethrothed couple, here’s a look back at other royal engagements.

The Queen’s engagement to Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten was delayed until her 21st birthday in 1947.

Princess Elizabeth and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten announcing their engagement at Buckingham Palace in 1947 (PA Archive)

Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips posed in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in 1973 (PA Archive)

An official portrait by Mario Testino of Prince William and Catherine Middleton was released to mark their engagement in 2010. (Mario Testino/PA Archive)

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson at Buckingham Palace in 1986 (PA Archive)

Zara Phillips and her fiance Mike Tindall at their Gloucestershire home, after they announced their engagement (Tim Ireland/PA Archive)

Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones were pictured 1999 in the garden of St James’s Palace (Toby Melville/PA Archive)