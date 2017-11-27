PM leads tributes after Harry and Meghan announce engagement

The world reacted with joy on Monday following the long-awaited news that Prince Harry is set to marry his American actress girlfriend Meghan Markle.

Prime Minister Theresa May offered her “very warmest congratulations”, wishing the couple “great happiness for the future”.

PM – I would like to offer my very warmest congratulations to HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upon their engagement.



This is a time of huge celebration for two people in love. On behalf of myself, the Government and the country, I wish them great happiness for the future. — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) November 27, 2017

Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Wonderful news and I wish them a long and happy life together. — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) November 27, 2017

I’m absolutely delighted to hear the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now engaged. I wish them many years of love, happiness and fulfilment – and ask that God blesses them throughout their married life together. — Justin Welby ن (@JustinWelby) November 27, 2017

