Nuggets of advice Kate might offer future sister-in-law for role as HRH

The Duchess of Cambridge married into the royal family and has barely put a foot wrong since becoming an HRH.

Now Meghan Markle is about to wed Prince Harry.

Here are some nuggets of advice that Kate might offer her future sister-in-law as she prepares to embark on a life with the Windsors:

Get to know Granny

The Queen, with her many years of experience, has much to teach royal newbies.

She’s also “The Boss” – what she says goes. This could be everything from the uniform Harry must wear on his wedding day and how royal children should behave on the Buckingham Palace balcony to etiquette for official engagements.

Kate has forged a strong bond with the Queen (John Stillwell/PA)

Watch out for the long lenses

Kate was snapped sunbathing topless by photographers while enjoying a break in the south of France in 2012.

William was furious at the intrusion and a costly legal fight and court case ensued, with William and Kate being awarded more than 100,000 euros in damages.

Make sure you have a trusted circle of friends and staff

Discretion is key for William and Kate. Within Kate’s close circle of confidantes, long-term friend Sophie Carter was rewarded for her loyalty by being asked to be Princess Charlotte’s godmother.

Meghan will need to be able to rely on friends not to blab to the media about her life with Harry.

Staff are also vital for ensuring the smooth running of royal life. William and Kate have a nanny, a housekeeper, an orderly, as well as their bodyguards.

Kate also has a private secretary, a PA and stylist, and a press team, and when she is on tour, her hairdresser goes too.

The Duchess’s stylist Natasha Archer and nanny Maria Borrallo (Jane Barlow/PA)

Anmer Hall, a wedding gift from the Queen, has given Kate, William and their children, sanctuary and privacy away from London.

The 10-bedroom country retreat, which is a short drive from Sandringham House in Norfolk, underwent a major refurbishment overseen by the Cambridges.

Do not worry about buying your own tiara

The Queen often loans priceless jewellery to family members, meaning there is no need for Meghan to head to Cartier to begin her own collection.

Kate borrowed one from the monarch for her wedding.

The Duchess borrowed the Cartier Halo Tiara from the monarch for her wedding (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Kate has been careful to support charities which reflect her passions – such the arts, tackling bullying and improving the mental health of children.

She is likely to guide Meghan into doing research and taking her time before picking patronages – many of which she will be committing herself to for decades.

Protect your children at all costs

For William and Kate, protecting their children from the limelight and intrusion is paramount.

In 2015, Kensington Palace accused paparazzi photographers of harassing Prince George, saying the royal youngster had become their “number one target” and accusing them of going to “extreme lengths” to get pictures of him.