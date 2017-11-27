Love of dogs would see Meghan Markle settle in well

If there is one thing likely to make sure Meghan Markle settles in well with the royal family, it will be her love of dogs.

The actress has two rescue dogs, a beagle named Guy and a Labrador-shepherd mix called Bogart.

Oh, my boys. This pic says it all. Bogart & Guy. ? #adoptdontshop #thelookonbogartsface A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Sep 15, 2016 at 6:18pm PDT

Guy and Bogart have regularly featured on her Instagram account, with Guy even appearing in a patriotic knitted union flag jumper.

For the love of hand-me-downs. This was Bogart's sweater when he was a puppy, and now it's keeping Guy warm. #puppylove #adoptdontshop #reducereuserecycle A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Dec 3, 2016 at 12:54pm PST

“She turns around and comes and taps on the window glass and she yells ‘Take the dog!’ And so I brought him home. Because Ellen told me to,” Ms Markle said.

Thank you for the birthday love! Cheers to all of you for sticking with me on all things serious and silly. Let's have another amazing year ? ? PS #adoptdontshop A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Aug 4, 2016 at 8:21pm PDT

Prince Harry’s grandmother the Queen is the royal best known for her love of dogs.

She has owned more than 30 corgis, many of them direct descendants of Susan, who was so loved she accompanied the then Princess Elizabeth on her honeymoon.

Queen Elizabeth II with some of her corgis at the Windsor Horse Trials (PA)

She introduced the new breed of dog known as the “dorgi” when her corgi Tiny mated with a dachshund “sausage dog” called Pipkin which belonged to Princess Margaret.

Bogart might turn out to be a favourite with the Queen.

Labradors are bred and kept at Sandringham and the Queen has a close bond with the animals, which are working gundogs more than pets.

Ms Markle is a keen advocate of adopting dogs, often using the #adoptdontshop hashtag in her posts, which will go down well with Harry’s stepmother the Duchess of Cornwall.

Camilla is patron of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, and adopted her two adored Jack Russells, Beth and Bluebell, from the shelter.

The Duchess of Cornwall holding her two dogs Bluebell and Beth at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Harry grew up surrounded by dogs. His father the Prince of Wales had a Jack Russell called Tigga, who featured on some of the Prince’s Christmas cards along with William and Harry.

Kate, William and baby Prince George with Lupo the cocker spaniel and Tilly the Middleton family’s retriever (Duke and Duchess of Cambridge)

In 2003, as the family was gathering for Christmas at Sandringham in Norfolk, Pharos, one of the Queen’s oldest corgis, was savaged by Florence, the Princess Royal’s English bull terrier, and had to be put down.