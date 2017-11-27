Advertising
Love of dogs would see Meghan Markle settle in well
Corgis, Labradors and Jack Russells are firm favourites with the royals.
If there is one thing likely to make sure Meghan Markle settles in well with the royal family, it will be her love of dogs.
The actress has two rescue dogs, a beagle named Guy and a Labrador-shepherd mix called Bogart.
Guy and Bogart have regularly featured on her Instagram account, with Guy even appearing in a patriotic knitted union flag jumper.
“She turns around and comes and taps on the window glass and she yells ‘Take the dog!’ And so I brought him home. Because Ellen told me to,” Ms Markle said.
Prince Harry’s grandmother the Queen is the royal best known for her love of dogs.
She has owned more than 30 corgis, many of them direct descendants of Susan, who was so loved she accompanied the then Princess Elizabeth on her honeymoon.
She introduced the new breed of dog known as the “dorgi” when her corgi Tiny mated with a dachshund “sausage dog” called Pipkin which belonged to Princess Margaret.
Bogart might turn out to be a favourite with the Queen.
Labradors are bred and kept at Sandringham and the Queen has a close bond with the animals, which are working gundogs more than pets.
Ms Markle is a keen advocate of adopting dogs, often using the #adoptdontshop hashtag in her posts, which will go down well with Harry’s stepmother the Duchess of Cornwall.
Camilla is patron of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, and adopted her two adored Jack Russells, Beth and Bluebell, from the shelter.
Harry grew up surrounded by dogs. His father the Prince of Wales had a Jack Russell called Tigga, who featured on some of the Prince’s Christmas cards along with William and Harry.
In 2003, as the family was gathering for Christmas at Sandringham in Norfolk, Pharos, one of the Queen’s oldest corgis, was savaged by Florence, the Princess Royal’s English bull terrier, and had to be put down.
