Labour activists boo journalists who ask Corbyn about royal engagement

The UK Labour leader was asked by the media about the engagement announcement after he gave a speech in Glasgow.

Labour activists booed journalists who asked Jeremy Corbyn for his reaction to the news that Prince Harry and his actress girlfriend Meghan Markle are to wed.

Although party members booed the question, Mr Corbyn sent his congratulations to the couple.

Mr Corbyn added: “I really do admire the way that Harry and his brother have drawn attention to mental health conditions all across the country.

“I wish him well, thank him for what he has done on mental health, hope they have a great life together.”

