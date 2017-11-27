Here are 10 things you might not know about Meghan Markle

Food, travel and games among things that make Meghan Markle tick.

1. Her nickname is “Flower”

Markle’s mother Doria calls her Flower, but her other nicknames are Meg, Nutmeg, MM, and M&M.

2. She’s a foodie

Meghan is a self confessed food lover and keen chef. She’s also a fan of hot sauce and revealed: “I love a kick to my food”.

3. She can’t live without …

Her passport. Markle says travel plays a large part in her life – whether for her acting career or humanitarian work. Her holidays have included biking through Vietnam and with a camper-van in New Zealand.

4. She has the same hairdresser as Kim Kardashian West.

New York based Michael Silva has been caring for Markle’s locks since 2015 but he also counts the reality TV star Kardashian West and her family among his celebrity clients.

5. Markle has amazing handwriting

While trying to break into showbusiness, Markle worked as a freelance calligrapher for Dolce & Gabbana and also wrote celebrity wedding invitations. She credits handwriting classes at school for her craft.

6. She speaks Spanish

Markle had a job at the US Embassy in Buenos Aires after graduating and perfected her Argentinian Spanish.

7. She’s a dog lover

Markle has two rescue dogs – Guy and Bogart – who she says “mean the absolute world” to her. Her love of dogs will go down well with the Queen.

8. She once picked Harry over William in a quick-fire quiz

In an interview before she met Harry, she was asked whether she preferred the prince or his brother. Meghan initially laughed and replied “I don’t know”. But when the reporter prompted her by saying “Harry?”, she answered: “Harry? Sure”.

9. Her favourite app on her phone…

…is the game Heads Up – where you hold your phone to your forehead and guess the person or word from your friends’ clues before a timer runs out. The Queen and her family are also said to play the traditional paper version of the so-called “Who am I?” game during the evenings while at Balmoral.

Harry and Meghan will be able to spend summers with royals at Balmoral (Danny Lawson/PA)

Markle, who has branded Donald Trump “misogynistic”, voted in the US presidential election, and also made an impassioned plea for people to vote.

“I ticked the boxes on my absentee ballot last week, closing my eyes and thinking of my great grandparents who didn’t have this right,” she said at the time.

But she will not be voting in the UK even if she becomes a British citizen. Traditionally, the Royal Family never vote or stand for election as it is considered unconstitutional for them to do so.