Harry used Diana’s diamonds in his design for engagement ring

Romantic Prince Harry designed Meghan Markle’s engagement ring himself, using diamonds which belonged to his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

The two outside stones came from the late princess’s personal collection and are a poignant tribute to Diana in the year of the 20th anniversary of her death.

At the centre of the ring is a large diamond from Botswana, a country that holds special significance for Harry who has visited many times since he was a child.

It is also a place where the couple has spent time together over the last year and a half, Kensington Palace said.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle arrive for a photocall at Kensington Palace Gardens on the day their engagement is announced.

A beaming Ms Markle showed off the sparkling jewels at an open-air photocall in the Palace’s Sunken Garden.

The band is made of gold and the ring was made by Cleave and Company, Court Jewellers and Medallists to Her Majesty The Queen.

Harry is not the only royal to design his bride-to-be’s engagement ring using jewels that belonged to his mother.

The Duke of Edinburgh designed an engagement ring for the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, in 1947.

The Duke had the ring made by the jewellers Philip Antrobus Ltd, using diamonds from a tiara belonging to his mother, Princess Alice of Greece.

When Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton, now the Duchess of Cambridge, he gave her Diana’s famous sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look down at her engagement ring (Matt Dunham/AP)

He hid the priceless heirloom in a rucksack so he could pop the question on holiday in Kenya.

Diamond expert Vashi Dominguez described the ring as “beautiful” and a “handwritten love note” to Ms Markle.

The jeweller said the central stone was magnificent and the design was a personal take on a classic setting.

Mr Dominguez said: “It resonates with me that Harry chose to design and make his own ring. It’s a truly personal ring – a handwritten love note – from him to Meghan incorporating diamonds from his mother’s jewellery.

“The ring is a beautiful and highly personal take on a classic setting. The side stones nod to the vintage settings which are becoming more and more popular. Though we’ve only seen brief images of the central diamond, it looks like a magnificent stone.”

He added that designing the bride’s ring was becoming more popular.

“People want to put a little bit of themselves into the ring they give. ‘I love you, I made this for you’ will always win over, ‘I love you, I bought this for you’ because you have invested heart and soul into creating your own unique and very intimate symbol of your love,” he added.