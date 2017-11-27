Charles ‘thrilled’ by wedding news and predicts ‘they’ll be very happy indeed’

The Prince of Wales has said he is “thrilled” and “very happy indeed” after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement.

Prince Charles told reporters the news was “very good” and added: “Thrilled for them both. They’ll be very happy indeed.”

He spoke at the start of a series of engagements in Poundbury in Dorchester, Dorset, which is built on Duchy of Cornwall land.

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

The prince visited Damers First School to meet staff, students and parents, and find out about their community and sustainability programmes.

He toured classrooms and went outside to meet children working in the school garden before unveiling a plaque to officially open the school.

While seeing children baking and peeling apples, Charles joked: “No one’s cut their fingers off yet.”

Addressing teachers, he added: “I see you’ve done the risk assessment.”

Later, while watching children planting pansies in the raised borders, the prince told one girl: “You’re doing a very good job.”

The school, which moved to a new, purpose-built site in the village in April 2017, already holds the Eco-Schools’ Green Flag award and is working towards being admitted into the global environmental schools programme’s hall of fame.