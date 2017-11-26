What the papers say – November 26

Brexit is never far from the top of the news agenda and forms the focus of several papers this Sunday.

The Sunday Telegraph reports that Eurosceptics are fighting against a “plot” to encourage Theresa May to compromise with Brussels over the role of the European Court of Justice after Brexit.

The paper says the row threatens to “engulf the Government” in the final weeks before crunch talks with European leaders.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Don't betray EU court red lines, May warned' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/8zfnHTQyeF — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 25, 2017

The Independent claims that EU negotiators are looking to make the UK’s transition deal conditional on the country accepting new Brussels regulations during the two-year period after Brexit.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s European commissioner has urged Mrs May to change her plans for Brexit and said the country would “continue to play tough to the end” over its threat to veto trade talks until it had guarantees over the Irish border, the Observer reports.

And the Mail on Sunday says it has uncovered a Russian link to Boris Johnson and Michael Gove’s Brexit ‘coup’ to persuade the Prime Minister to take a tougher stance on Britain’s departure from the EU.

Advertising

The paper also jokes about Prince Harry keeping the nation waiting for news of a royal engagement, saying “do hurry up, Harry!”

Meghan Markle is being guarded by royal protection officers ahead of an expected announcement, the Sunday Express claims.

The Sunday Times says speculation surrounding the couple is “rife”, and claims Theresa May’s diary had been cleared last Thursday for “news that never came”.

– Labour hushes up second ‘suicide’ after sex claims

– Elite girls’ schools slide down exam tables #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/nzhVsz3myK — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) November 25, 2017

Meanwhile, The Sun and the Daily Star lead on Davina McCall announcing the break-down of her 17-year marriage.