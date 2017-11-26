Menu

UK nationals among injured as Tenerife nightclub floor collapses

UK News | Published:

Local authorities said other people injured include Spaniards, two Frenchmen, a Belgian and a Romanian man.

The floor of a nightclub has collapsed in Tenerife, injuring 22 people including a number of British nationals.

Emergency services said two of those hurt suffered serious injuries, including broken legs and ankles, after clubbers plunged into the basement.

British people are believed to have been among those caught up in the incident on the island early on Sunday morning, although the number left injured and the natures of their injuries are not yet clear.

An FCO spokeswoman said: “We are in contact with a number of British nationals who have been injured in an incident in Tenerife and are offering consular assistance.”

