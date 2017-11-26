Scottish Labour leader Leonard attends NEC meeting with Corbyn

New Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard has met Jeremy Corbyn for the first time since being elected a week ago.

The politicians were in Glasgow for a meeting of Labour’s governing body, the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Mr Leonard, a left-wing trade unionist and long-time Corbyn supporter, defeated MSP Anas Sarwar in the leadership contest, with the result announced last Saturday.

Warm reception for @LabourRichard addressing his first NEC. Great to see a top table with great Trade Unionists. #RealChange indeed. pic.twitter.com/2v59pKpylh — Siobhan McCready (@SiobhanMcCready) November 26, 2017

The UK Labour leader said he was “very pleased” to welcome the Central Scotland MSP to the post, adding that the pair have “known each other for a very long time”.

The meeting of the NEC comes as Scottish Labour launched a weekend of national campaigning, with activists on the streets across Scotland.

Mr Corbyn arrived in Glasgow on Saturday, with the two leaders meeting volunteers from a help the homeless project in the evening.

They were pictured with youngsters from Help the Homeless Glasgow, including well-known Celtic superfan Jay Beatty.

The non-profit community group distributes food, sleeping bags and clothing to rough sleepers around the city centre.

The group tweeted a picture of the two leaders and youngsters captioned: Some of our mini-volunteers and another visitor @jeremycorbyn #HelpTheHomelessGlasgow.