Mercury dips below freezing – as forecasters issue ice warning

Parts of Britain woke to another icy morning on Sunday after biting temperatures hit overnight.

The mercury dipped to minus 2C in some places, while others barely managed to get above freezing.

Forecasters warned of the risk of ice, especially on untreated roads and pavements, and issued a yellow “be aware” weather warning for the length of the western side of Britain.

Some places are waking up to a #frost this morning and there will be some #icy patches too, especially around #wintry showers in the west pic.twitter.com/JLqaxHzLvR — Met Office (@metoffice) November 26, 2017

The warning remains in place until 10am on Sunday.

The chilly weather is expected to continue throughout the day, with temperatures struggling to top 7C and feeling even colder in the wind.

Met Officer forecaster Luke Miall said: “We’re going to continue seeing showers feeding in, alongside a brisk north-westerly wind.

“It will be drier the further south and east you are.

“The temperatures are a bit below normal for this time of year, so it will be a case of wrapping up warm.”

On Saturday there were smatterings of snow in parts of Scotland and the West Midlands, while a mixture of sleet and snow fell overnight around parts of Wales, the west of England and Scotland, mainly on higher ground.

It's important to check on older neighbours & relatives during winter. Popping in can make a lot of difference https://t.co/AZ92blqwPH… pic.twitter.com/151yoWSAWg — PublicHealthEngland (@PHE_uk) November 25, 2017

Public Health England has warned those most at risk in cold weather to take precautions.

Dr Thomas Waite, of the body’s Extreme Events team, said: “We’re well used to winter in this country so most people know what to do to protect their health before and during cold spells.

“But there are people who may not take precautions and who are at a very real risk.

“We know that every winter thousands of people fall ill and many die because of exposure to cold both in the home and while outdoors.

“Those most at risk include older people, very young children and those with conditions like heart and lung disease.”

After the coldest night of the season so far, Saturday was a cold but bright day with wintry showers in the north & west. Here are the stats pic.twitter.com/46UMtkeedW — Met Office (@metoffice) November 25, 2017

Figures earlier this week showed there were more than 34,000 “excess deaths” across England and Wales over the last winter period, the second highest level in eight years.

A milder day is expected on Monday, before a prolonged period of low temperatures across the country throughout the coming week and the one after it, with further widespread frosts.