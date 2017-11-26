Man charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after pub crash

A 24-year-old man has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a car collided with the front of an historic pub.

Four people were injured in the crash involving a silver Vauxhall Corsa which happened at the Grade II listed Cinque Ports Arms in New Romney, Kent, on Friday evening.

A Kent Police spokesman said three men were taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries and a fourth person was treated at the scene.

We've charged a man with nine offences following a collision in New Romney on 24 November https://t.co/PioJheQgVA — Kent Police (UK) (@kent_police) November 26, 2017

James Bates, of Blenheim Road, New Romney, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, six counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and assault by beating.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Pub owner Kevin Gibbons said after the incident: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank our staff who not only remained calm but acted in a highly professional manner to ensure that our customers and children above the pub were safely evacuated while assisting the emergency services.

“We would also like to thank the emergency services for their rapid response and the service they provided.