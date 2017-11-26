Man charged with attempted murder of D-Day veteran

A man has been charged with aggravated burglary and the attempted murder of a D-Day veteran, who was seriously injured in a suspected claw hammer attack.

Jim Booth, 96, who has been described as an “exceptional person” and a “legend” by his family, was allegedly attacked at his home in Gipsy Lane in Taunton, Somerset, on Wednesday afternoon.

Joseph Isaacs, 39, of no fixed address, was charged in connection with the incident on Sunday and will appear at Taunton Deane Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Avon and Somerset Police said.

It is believed a claw hammer was used to attack Royal Navy veteran Mr Booth, who suffered serious injuries to his head and body, and was taken to hospital where his condition was described as “potentially life-threatening”.

In a statement released through Avon and Somerset Police on Saturday, his family thanked officers and medical staff.

“He is the head of the family, a dearly-loved father to his four children and adored by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to whom he’s simply known as The Legend,” they said.

“He is, and always has been, our own family hero.”

Mr Booth’s family said: “Our father is not easily defeated and he grows a little stronger each day.

“We are all now focused on the long process of recovery, which will be helped by the love and support of all those around him.”

Mr Booth, who was awarded a Croix de Guerre military medal by the French for his gallantry during the Second World War, joined the Royal Navy as a seaman at the age of 18, serving throughout the war.

On D-Day, Mr Booth climbed into a fold-up canoe and shone a beacon out to sea to guide Allied craft safely to shore.

Mr Booth’s family said they were “immensely proud” of their father who was an “exceptional person”.