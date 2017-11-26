Iranian state TV airs more claims against detained British woman

Iranian state TV has aired more allegations against a detained British-Iranian woman.

The TV programme focused on Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is serving a five-year prison sentence for allegedly planning the “soft toppling” of Iran’s government.

The programme showed pictures of a BBC pay stub and an email from 2010 showing she once worked to train Iranian journalists.

Had a positive meeting with Richard Ratcliffe about UK efforts to help his wife Nazanin. We will continue to leave no stone unturned in our work on all our Iranian consular cases https://t.co/CIPXx4mq81 pic.twitter.com/VSI2PEmsdQ — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 15, 2017

Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, said that the report was intended to increase pressure on the British government which is working to secure her release.