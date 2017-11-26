Menu

Iranian state TV airs more claims against detained British woman

UK News | Published:

The programme showed pictures of a BBC pay stub and an email from 2010 showing she once worked to train Iranian journalists.

Family handout photo of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. (PA)

Iranian state TV has aired more allegations against a detained British-Iranian woman.

The TV programme focused on Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is serving a five-year prison sentence for allegedly planning the “soft toppling” of Iran’s government.

Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, said that the report was intended to increase pressure on the British government which is working to secure her release.

