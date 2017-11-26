Menu

In pictures: Dragon’s den in sculpture park after creator makes monster using horseshoes

UK News | Published:

Mr Poolman put the dragon together using a forklift truck and scaffolding, burning clothing and suffering injuries and wounds in the process.

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

A dragon made of more than 50,000 horseshoes has gone on display at a sculpture park after 12 years of work by its creator.

(Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

Artist Jim Poolman spent more than 10,000 hours working on the 17.8-tonne piece, after being rebuffed by the park’s curator more than a decade ago.

(Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

When Mr Poolman originally approached Eddie Powell, owner of The Sculpture Park in Churt, Surrey, about displaying his work, he was told: “It needs to be bigger.”

(Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

It took 12 years, but eventually the self-taught welder returned with the huge piece of art that has now gone on display.

(Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

Farriers in Hampshire provided the tens of thousands of old horseshoes from which the dragon is made, with some having been cut in half or made into smaller pieces.

(Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Poolman said: “A complete horseshoe is quite limiting in what it can be made into, but the small parts are remarkably versatile and highly effective in recreating the appearance of skin, feathers, bone and muscle.”

(Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

Once the horseshoes had been cut, they were welded together to create the mythical creature.

(Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

(Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Sculpture Park has 600 pieces of art by more than 300 artists on display.

