What the papers say – November 25

Defence cuts, Black Friday and panic on the streets of London all feature prominently in Saturday’s papers.

A number of papers carry the same image of people rushing along Oxford Street in the capital, after claims of a shooting which turned out to be false.

The Times runs two pictures – one of an armed police officer and another of panicked pedestrians – but its main story is about defence minister Tobias Ellwood’s “deep discomfort” with defence cuts, with the paper reporting he will resign if cuts involving the loss of 12,000 soldiers are imposed on the Army.

The Telegraph carries the same picture as the Times, but its front page looks at new figures from the Office of National Statistics which suggest childlessness has doubled between this generation and the one before.

Black Friday is the main story in the i, which reports that £8 billion of sales are expected over the next four days, providing a shot in the arm to the UK economy.

The Financial Times reports that European banks have removed more than £300 billion of assets tied to the UK, with the paper adding lenders are “guarding” against a hard Brexit.

The Guardian reports that a group of women are mulling potential legal action against a surgeon after he allegedly left some of his patients with “traumatic complications”.

Anthony Dixon said the “overwhelming majority” of his operations had been successful.

The Daily Mail reports the European Union is ready to start talks on a post-Brexit trade deal, with the paper saying the move comes after “weeks of stalemate”.

The Daily Mirror reports on the latest from the Rooneys – with Coleen reportedly saying she wanted to “save” her marriage to Wayne.

The Sun leads on a claim against Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson that he “buried his head” between the breasts of singer Antonia Jenae.