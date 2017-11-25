Heathrow security worker arrested in toilets as police seize 7kg of cocaine

A Heathrow security worker was arrested in an airport toilet after seven kilograms of cocaine were seized by police.

The National Crime Agency said the man, a 30-year-old from Southalll, west London, was detained alongside a 37-year-old man from Colombia in the Terminal 5 bathroom on November 23.

Officers said the 37-year-old had recently disembarked a flight from Colombian capital Bogota.

Four people, including an airport security worker, are being questioned in connection with a seizure of approximately seven kilos of cocaine at Heathrow, which has a potential street value of £700k once cut.https://t.co/XCoGKBFblo pic.twitter.com/PxmwQhvvtu — NationalCrimeAgency (@NCA_UK) November 24, 2017

A 43-year-old man was separately arrested in the arrivals area of the airport.

A fourth man, aged 46, was arrested following a search at an address in east London and all four are in custody and are being questioned on suspicion of drug importation offences.

Senior investigating officer Darren Barr said: “Heathrow Airport provided invaluable assistance in this operation, and working with partners such as the Metropolitan Police Service, Border Force and the Heathrow authorities we are determined to target those who may be involved in criminality at the airport.”