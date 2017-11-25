Councils along HS2 route to get share of £30m for road safety projects

Thirteen councils are to be given a share of £30 million for road and cycle improvements ahead of HS2’s arrival.

The Department for Transport said councils can use the money to improve pedestrian crossings or junctions for cyclists, pedestrians and drivers.

Three London councils along the route of the new high speed line will receive more than £1 million – the Borough of Camden will get £2.43 million, Westminster £1.56 million and Ealing £1.01 million.

Other places to benefit from the funding include Staffordshire County Council (£2.98 million), Buckinghamshire County Council (£3.95 million) and Warwickshire County Council (£8.05 million).

HS2 minister Paul Maynard said: “This money will see areas up and down the route benefit from high quality road and cycle safety projects to ensure that England’s roads remain among the safest in the world.

“This significant investment will mean a legacy of road and cycle safety improvements for people who live and work along the HS2 route between London and the West Midlands.”