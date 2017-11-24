Advertising
Police respond to ‘incident’ at Oxford Circus Tube station
There were reports of people running out of the Tube station on Friday afternoon and police said they were in attendance.
Oxford Circus station in London has been evacuated because of an “incident”, police said.
On Twitter, British Transport Police said: “Officers are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus station. Officers are on scene, more information when we get it.”
Transport for London said on Twitter: “Oxford Circus Station is closed while we investigate a customer incident.”
Scotland Yard urged anyone on Oxford Street to “go into a building”.
The area will have been packed with rush-hour commuters and shoppers along the shopping street.
BTP added: “We continue to respond to an incident at Oxford Circus. The station is currently closed, please avoid the area at this time. Officers are on scene.”
Greg Owen, 37, from London, said: “I was next to the tube station and everyone started screaming and shouting and then a flood of people came up the stairs.”
And a witness who only wanted to be known as Emma said she heard something which sounded like “three shots.”
She said: “There were shots fired on Oxford Street and then armed police ran into me and my friend. Armed police were running up Argyll Street and now we’re locked in French Connection.”
BBC producer Helen Bushby, who was shopping in the area, said there were scenes of panic amid talk of gunshots.
“Panic was just spreading,” she said. “Everyone wanted to get away as quickly as they could. People were sprinting and crying. It was very worrying to watch.”
One woman named Maaiysa, a journalist for TRT, tweeted that she heard “gunshots” as well as screams and sirens from her office near Oxford Circus, and posted video of people running away from the station.
“Never seen such panic. People flooded into our offices, looking for shelter, shaking,” she wrote.
