Police respond to ‘incident’ at Oxford Circus Tube station

Oxford Circus station in London has been evacuated because of an “incident”, police said.

There were reports of people running out of the Tube station on Friday afternoon.

Police called at 16:38 to a number of reports of shots fired on #OxfordStreet & underground at Oxford Circus tube station. Police have responded as if the incident is terrorist related. Armed and unarmed officers are on scene and dealing along with colleagues from @BTP — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 24, 2017

On Twitter, British Transport Police said: “Officers are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus station. Officers are on scene, more information when we get it.”

Transport for London said on Twitter: “Oxford Circus Station is closed while we investigate a customer incident.”

Scotland Yard urged anyone on Oxford Street to “go into a building”.

Please continue to avoid the Oxford Street and Regent Street area. If you are in the area, go into a building and stay inside until further notice.



Oxford Circus and Bond Street Tube remain shut @metpoliceuk @TfL — BTP (@BTP) November 24, 2017

The area will have been packed with rush-hour commuters and shoppers along the shopping street.

Advertising

BTP added: “We continue to respond to an incident at Oxford Circus. The station is currently closed, please avoid the area at this time. Officers are on scene.”

Greg Owen, 37, from London, said: “I was next to the tube station and everyone started screaming and shouting and then a flood of people came up the stairs.”

And a witness who only wanted to be known as Emma said she heard something which sounded like “three shots.”

She said: “There were shots fired on Oxford Street and then armed police ran into me and my friend. Armed police were running up Argyll Street and now we’re locked in French Connection.”

Advertising

People locked into the London Palladium theatre while the incident nearby is investigated (Yui Mok/PA)

BBC producer Helen Bushby, who was shopping in the area, said there were scenes of panic amid talk of gunshots.

“Panic was just spreading,” she said. “Everyone wanted to get away as quickly as they could. People were sprinting and crying. It was very worrying to watch.”

One woman named Maaiysa, a journalist for TRT, tweeted that she heard “gunshots” as well as screams and sirens from her office near Oxford Circus, and posted video of people running away from the station.

“Never seen such panic. People flooded into our offices, looking for shelter, shaking,” she wrote.