Menu

BREAKING NEWS: Police respond to ‘incident’ at Oxford Circus Tube station

Advertising

Police respond to ‘incident’ at Oxford Circus Tube station

By Andrew Turton | UK News | Published:

There were reports of people running out of the Tube station on Friday afternoon and police said they were in attendance.

Oxfrord Circus Tube station

Oxford Circus station in London has been evacuated because of an “incident”, police said.

There were reports of people running out of the Tube station on Friday afternoon.

On Twitter, British Transport Police said: “Officers are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus station. Officers are on scene, more information when we get it.”

Transport for London said on Twitter: “Oxford Circus Station is closed while we investigate a customer incident.”

Scotland Yard urged anyone on Oxford Street to “go into a building”.

The area will have been packed with rush-hour commuters and shoppers along the shopping street.

Advertising

BTP added: “We continue to respond to an incident at Oxford Circus. The station is currently closed, please avoid the area at this time. Officers are on scene.”

Greg Owen, 37, from London, said: “I was next to the tube station and everyone started screaming and shouting and then a flood of people came up the stairs.”

And a witness who only wanted to be known as Emma said she heard something which sounded like “three shots.”

She said: “There were shots fired on Oxford Street and then armed police ran into me and my friend. Armed police were running up Argyll Street and now we’re locked in French Connection.”

Advertising

People in 'lockdown' in the London Palladium theatre (Yui Mok/PA)
People locked into the London Palladium theatre while the incident nearby is investigated (Yui Mok/PA)

BBC producer Helen Bushby, who was shopping in the area, said there were scenes of panic amid talk of gunshots.

“Panic was just spreading,” she said. “Everyone wanted to get away as quickly as they could. People were sprinting and crying. It was very worrying to watch.”

One woman named Maaiysa, a journalist for TRT, tweeted that she heard “gunshots” as well as screams and sirens from her office near Oxford Circus, and posted video of people running away from the station.

“Never seen such panic. People flooded into our offices, looking for shelter, shaking,” she wrote.

UK News
Andrew Turton

By Andrew Turton
Digital Journalist

Digital journalist based at the Express & Star's head office in Wolverhampton. Interested in breaking news and social media. Get in touch on Twitter @aturton_star or andrew.turton@expressandstar.co.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News