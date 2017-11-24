Police release 26 German men arrested after violent street brawl in Liverpool

Twenty-six German men who were arrested after a violent brawl broke out in Liverpool have been released, police said.

Chairs and missiles were hurled through the air as chaos descended on Concert Square in the city centre shortly after 11pm on Wednesday.

Merseyside Police said 26 German nationals were arrested on Thursday to prevent a breach of the peace but had since been released.

Nine other men – including five German nationals, a Spanish national, an Iranian and two Liverpool men, aged 23 and 28 – were still being questioned after being arrested on suspicion of violent disorder offences.

We have arrested in excess of 20 German nationals this afternoon (23 November 2017) for breach of the peace following reports of a disturbance in the Concert Square area of Liverpool city centre last night.

https://t.co/EaaRFlY6At pic.twitter.com/itMnEaWSiv — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) November 23, 2017

One man was in a critical condition after suffering a head injury in the clash, which involved members of the public and door staff.

Footage on social media showed the melee spilling into the street, with one man appearing to be body-slammed by a bouncer.

The violence came the night before Italian football fans arrived in the city for Everton’s Europa League fixture against Atalanta.

Advertising

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Rhodes said: “We are keen for anyone who was in the area at the time or has information on this incident to come forward and speak to police, or Crimestoppers.

Nine other men – including five German nationals, a Spanish national, an Iranian and two Liverpool men – were still being questioned (@itsleaaaah/PA)

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have filmed the incident on a camera phone and ask that they send footage to concert.square.incident@merseyside.pnn.police.uk.

“We will take strong action against anyone whose actions risk the good reputation our city centre has and bring people responsible for incidents such as this to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 101 quoting incident reference 0517299708 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.