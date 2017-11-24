Moped ‘smash-and-grab’ gang carried out 17 burglaries across London

CCTV of a moped gang smashing their way into a mobile phone shop in a spree of raids has been released by police.

The group, armed with hammers, knives, angle grinders and a battering ram, carried out 17 burglaries in stores across east and north London, according to the Metropolitan Police.

In the footage they can be seen arriving on scooters, wearing helmets and dark clothing, before smashing their way inside and ransacking the stockroom.

The total value of the stolen electronics and damage to the properties was estimated by officers to be about £1 million.

Ten men have either admitted or been found guilty of taking part in the burglaries, which took place between May and November last year.

Tools and weapons used by the moped gang (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Courtney White, 23, of Higham Road, Tottenham, north London, Mominur Rahman, 22, of Maitland Park Road, Camden, north London, Mohammed Hussain, 24, of Goulton Road, Hackney, east London, and Chang Mabiala, 21, of Union Square, Islington, north London, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit burglary on Thursday after a trial at Blackfriars Crown Court.

Chris Costi, 19, of Linscott Close, Hackney, and Bobby Kennedy, 22, of no fixed address but from the Islington area, were convicted of the same charge after a trial in August.

Alfie Kennedy, 21, of Arlington Avenue, Hoxton, north London, Dylan Castano Lopez, 20, of Rust Square, Camberwell, south London, Adam Attalah, 21, of no fixed address, and Mohammed Ali, 24, of Newick Road, Hackney, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary.

They are all due to be sentenced at a later date.