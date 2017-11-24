Man who served 18 years loses latest round of fight to overturn conviction

A man who served 18 years behind bars for the murder of his heavily-pregnant wife has lost the latest round of a long-running fight to have his conviction overturned.

Eddie Gilfoyle was convicted at Liverpool Crown Court in 1993 of killing former factory worker Paula Gilfoyle and faking her suicide.

Mr Gilfoyle, who is now in his 50s, wants the Court of Appeal to reconsider the “safety” of his conviction in the light of “fresh evidence”.

Gilfoyle, with Lord Hunt (left) and his sister Susan Caddick during a press conference after he was released from prison (PA)

He has always insisted he is innocent, but has so far failed to successfully challenge his conviction.

Last year the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), an independent body which investigates possible miscarriages of justice, declined to refer his case back to the Court of Appeal for a further review.

Mr Gilfoyle sought a judicial review of the CCRC’s decision, arguing its reasoning in reaching its conclusion was ”fundamentally misguided in a number of critical respects”.

Two judges at the High Court in London dismissed his case on Friday, ruling that the CCRC’s decision was not “arguably flawed”.