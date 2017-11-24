Fox hitches ride on sightseeing tour bus around London

Sightseers on an open top bus tour of London found themselves sharing the experience with an unusual fellow traveller – a free-riding fox.

The animal is thought to have slipped onto the Big Bus Tours double-decker in the depot and was not spotted until it reached Park Lane, in the heart of the capital.

RSPCA animal collection officer Jill Sanders, who was sent to catch him, said: “Nowhere does it say that a fox can’t travel.

“But understandably staff were a little concerned about the welfare of the fox – and that their customers may not appreciate sharing the top deck with Mr Fox.”

Passengers were taken off and the bus was locked so Ms Sanders could safely catch the four-legged tourist.

Hazel McGuire, head of marketing for Big Bus Tours, said: “Like many of our guests, Mr Fox headed to the top deck for the best views of London.

“But mindful of how far from home he may have come, we felt it was better to call in the experts at the RSPCA to help return him there.”

Ms Sanders added: “After checking him over for any injuries, I took Mr Fox back to the bus depot and released him into some nearby undergrowth.”