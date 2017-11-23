Toddler found seriously injured at house dies in hospital

A toddler has died in hospital after being discovered seriously hurt at a house in Birmingham.

The 21-month-old girl, found at a house in the Northfield area of Birmingham on Sunday, died at the city’s children’s hospital on Wednesday evening, West Midlands Police said.

A 30-year-old woman and a man, 28, have been arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing serious injury to a child.

Police said they went to a house in The Green at 3pm on Sunday after reports that a girl was unconscious.

She was rushed to hospital in a critical condition and pronounced dead at 8.30pm on Wednesday.

Inspector Ian Wilkins said: “This is a terribly sad case which has resulted in the death of a little girl.

“At present her death remains unexplained. Our inquiries will focus on determining whether any of the injuries she sustained were deliberately inflicted or whether this was a tragic accident.

“A post-mortem will be carried out in due course which will hopefully confirm the precise cause of death.”

The man and woman were arrested when the girl was still alive and they have been released on conditional bail.

The address where she was found has been sealed off while investigations continue, WMP said.