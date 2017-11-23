Rain, rescues and snow: key figures as the weather turns

Heavy rain has battered northern England and Wales, leaving scores of people requiring rescue.

Roads were closed and train services were affected as the bad weather swept across the North West and North Wales.

It came as Scotland saw snowfall on high ground.

Here are some key figures on the weather:

:: 1.7in (4.3cm) of rain fell in 24 hours in parts of Lancashire

:: 3.5in (8.9cm) of rain was recorded over 36 hours in the village of Shap, Cumbria

:: 70 people were rescued in north Lancashire

:: 27 residents were evacuated from their homes in the village of Galgate, near Lancaster

Advertising

:: 500 flood-related emergency calls were received by emergency services, the Environment Agency and Lancaster City Council

:: 0.7in to 2in (1.8cm-5cm) of snow is expected in parts of Scotland, and up to 7.9in (20cm) on the highest ground

Sources: Met Office, emergency services.