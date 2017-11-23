Dozens clash in violent street brawls in Liverpool

Violence flared on the streets of Liverpool on Wednesday night as dozens of men clashed in a brawl that saw chairs and missiles thrown.

Ten people were arrested after chaos descended on Concert Square in the city centre after 11pm, apparently involving members of the public and door staff.

Merseyside Police said eight German nationals aged between 25 and 50, a 23-year-old from Walton and a 28-year-old from Toxteth were detained for public order offences.

UPDATE: 10 men arrested following reports of a disturbance in Liverpool city centre last night. pic.twitter.com/PqLy9oZlQ7 — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) November 23, 2017

Footage on social media showed the melee spilling into the street, with one man appearing to be body-slammed by a bouncer.

Another is seen being clattered with what appeared to be a stool, while another clip showed a chair hurtling through the air.

It comes a night before Italian football fans are due to flood Merseyside for a Europa League fixture which will see Everton go head-to-head with Atalanta.

AVOID Concert Square and Hanover Street if you are in town. MAJOR police presence after what seems to be a huge brawl/rioting and possible fatality ???????? stay safe! pic.twitter.com/LQWuW7VlEa — Leah (@itsleaaaah) November 23, 2017

Police said the violence had prompted them to bolster policing numbers for the city centre at the time of the match.

It is thought Wednesday’s trouble began outside the Soho cocktail bar, forcing terrified punters to scatter.

Police swarmed the area shortly after 11.20pm and installed a cordon.

One man was taken to hospital with a head injury, where he remains this morning in a stable condition, Merseyside Police said.