Committee stage of Brexit Bill to be complete by Christmas, says Leadsom

MPs will finish their line-by-line assessment of key Brexit legislation before Christmas, according to Andrea Leadsom.

The Commons Leader said the eighth and final day of the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill’s committee stage will be December 20 – the penultimate sitting day before the Christmas recess.

The Bill, which seeks to transfer European law into British law, has completed three days at committee and has yet to be amended despite numerous concerns among Tory MPs.

Our Withdrawal Bill factsheets give more detail on topics including workers’ rights, consumer protection and the Charter of Fundamental Rights https://t.co/RHIAcfymDG pic.twitter.com/MMb2YvPe2v — Exiting the EU Dept (@DExEUgov) November 21, 2017

Mrs Leadsom confirmed the timetable in her weekly statement outlining business in the Commons.

The Government’s lack of a majority has seen concessions offered to avert potential defeats, including over how rights will be protected post-Brexit.

Former attorney general Dominic Grieve and former minister Anna Soubry are among the senior Tory backbenchers who have raised repeated concerns about different parts of the proposed legislation.

Speaking in the Commons, Mrs Leadsom said committee stage is provisionally scheduled to resume on December 4.

Day five of committee stage is scheduled for December 6, day six on December 12 and day seven on December 13, Mrs Leadsom added.

Some MPs cheered as the Conservative frontbencher confirmed December 20 as the final day of the Bill’s committee stage.