Advertising
What the papers say – November 22
Striking photos of Zimbabweans celebrating the resignation of Robert Mugabe dominate the front pages.
Joyful scenes in Zimbabwe following the resignation of President Robert Mugabe feature prominently on Wednesday’s front pages.
But the paper also warns the “new era” is “as uncertain as it is hopeful”.
Carrying another eye-catching picture of jubilant Zimbabweans, the paper reports how his resignation leaves the Queen as the world’s oldest head of state.
The theme of celebration is also picked up by the i, which describes scenes of “euphoria” and singing and dancing in the streets, while the Independent features a photo of people waving flags and carrying placards as they “cheer the end of a dictator”.
The Daily Telegraph, meanwhile, reports how the move was “welcomed cautiously” by the West, as the UK and US urged a peaceful transition to democracy.
Away from Zimbabwe, the paper leads on the upcoming Budget, and reports that Theresa May’s relationship with Chancellor Philip Hammond is “at breaking point” amid fears that the financial statement could fall flat.
Advertising
The Daily Mirror also reports on political matters on the eve of the Budget, claiming that Theresa May “slashed £413 million” from police funding that she had said was safe from Tory cuts.
Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reports that savers were being urged to “boycott” banks which did not pass on this month’s rise in interest rates.
Advertising
And The Sun claims YouTube star Jack Maynard has been axed from I’m A Celebrity for alleged comments he made online.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.