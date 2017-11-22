Police release photos of pensioner’s ‘terrible injuries’ in bid to trace robbers

A frail 87-year-old man will need surgery for his injuries after robbers smashed their way into his home and beat him up.

The family of Arthur Gumbley, known as Bob, agreed to release images of the pensioner’s injuries in a bid to trace the culprits following the attack on Tuesday night.

Staffordshire Police, which has published the photos, is now appealing for the public’s help in hunting those responsible after the break-in at the victim’s home in Sutton Coldfield, near Birmingham.

Mr Gumbley was punched in the face and then kicked while on the floor during the ordeal which happened shortly after 10pm.

He was left with severe bruising above his left eye, both hands and right arm, which will need surgery to repair.

The defenceless victim was also left with bruises to the back of his neck, chest and other facial injuries. The thieves then ransacked the house, stealing cash from the pensioner’s wallet.

Both suspects were described as white, one aged in his late teens and the other in his mid-20s.

Detective Inspector John Quilty, of Staffordshire Police, said: “This was a despicable and cowardly attack on a defenceless, elderly man in his own home.

“Mr Gumbley suffered terrible injuries and was understandably left very badly shaken. His family has agreed to release photos of his injuries in the hope that anyone who has any information about the attack will come forward.

“Anyone who can help us with our investigation is urged to call 101 and quote incident number 828 of November 21, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”